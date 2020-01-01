Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 179K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +7%
335
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 662 +12%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +5%
189103
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460