Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Announced 10 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 177K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 670 +4%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 670 +5%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +6%
189103
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 670
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 670