Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Announced 7 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 189K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 675 +27%
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 675 +11%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Snapdragon 675 +10%
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
17 (47.2%)
19 (52.8%)
Total votes: 36
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 9611