Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 188K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
330
Snapdragon 678 +35%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1255
Snapdragon 678 +12%
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188138
Snapdragon 678 +15%
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|-
