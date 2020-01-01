Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 189K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 730 +62%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 730 +43%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Snapdragon 730 +34%
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
Cast your vote
7 (43.8%)
9 (56.3%)
Total votes: 16
Related Comparisons
- Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 855
- Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 675
- Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 730G
- Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 665
- Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 636
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 835