Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 189K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 730G +62%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 730G +39%
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Snapdragon 730G +51%
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
6 (37.5%)
10 (62.5%)
Total votes: 16
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 9609 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 835