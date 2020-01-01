Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 189K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 750G +84%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 750G +43%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Snapdragon 750G +75%
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Samsung Exynos 9609
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 750G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G