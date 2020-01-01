Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 189K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 7 months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 765G +76%
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 765G +43%
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Snapdragon 765G +69%
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 9609 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765