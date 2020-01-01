Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 130K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 92% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +3%
332
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +55%
1270
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +44%
188482
130512
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|256
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
