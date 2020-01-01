Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 189K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609
1260
Snapdragon 845 +39%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609
189103
Snapdragon 845 +91%
360535

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 630
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2019 December 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9609 or ask any questions
