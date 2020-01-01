Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 189K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 855 +125%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 855 +112%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Snapdragon 855 +129%
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
Cast your vote
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Samsung Exynos 9610 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855