Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 1280
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
62
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 214K
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71966
|122472
|GPU
|38434
|121866
|Memory
|52307
|75491
|UX
|50352
|113308
|Total score
|214387
|434723
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
331
Exynos 1280 +125%
744
Multi-Core Score
1255
Exynos 1280 +50%
1879
|Image compression
|77.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.99 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|441.15 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 1280
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G68
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|48
|48
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9609
|S5E8825
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
