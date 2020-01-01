Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7420 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7420

Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609
VS
Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Announced 4 years and 2 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 113K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +28%
335
Exynos 7420
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +41%
1260
Exynos 7420
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +66%
189103
Exynos 7420
113713

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 772 MHz
Cores 3 8
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 April 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7420 and Exynos 9609 or ask any questions
