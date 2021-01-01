Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7872
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
62
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 9 score – 215K vs 146K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71966
|53263
|GPU
|38434
|18554
|Memory
|52307
|26917
|UX
|50352
|45241
|Total score
|215583
|146854
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +12%
333
297
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +59%
1260
790
|Image compression
|77.65 Mpixels/s
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.55 images/s
|6.86 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25.65 words/s
|16.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.2 images/s
|10.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.99 images/s
|5.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|441.15 Krows/s
|233.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 7872
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|16
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|January 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1