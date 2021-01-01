Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7872

Exynos 9609
VS
Exynos 7872
Exynos 9609
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 9 score – 215K vs 146K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9609
vs
Exynos 7872

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9609 +47%
215583
Exynos 7872
146854
CPU 71966 53263
GPU 38434 18554
Memory 52307 26917
UX 50352 45241
Total score 215583 146854
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +12%
333
Exynos 7872
297
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +59%
1260
Exynos 7872
790
Image compression 77.65 Mpixels/s 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.55 images/s 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition 25.65 words/s 16.1 words/s
Machine learning 18.2 images/s 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting 9.99 images/s 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 441.15 Krows/s 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 48 16
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 January 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

