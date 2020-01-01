Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 106K
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +127%
332
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +39%
1270
915
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +78%
188482
106117
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 7880
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|3
|Shading units
|48
|16
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|71 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1033 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|16.5 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
