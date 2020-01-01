Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7884B – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7884B

Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609
VS
Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 110K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +34%
332
Exynos 7884B
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +40%
1270
Exynos 7884B
905
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +71%
188482
Exynos 7884B
110537

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 7884B

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1560 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 September 2019
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 9609
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9609
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 9609
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Samsung Exynos 9609
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Samsung Exynos 9609
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Samsung Exynos 7884B
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 7884B

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7884B and Exynos 9609, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish