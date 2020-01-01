Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7904 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 7904

Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609
VS
Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 108K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +22%
335
Exynos 7904
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +23%
1260
Exynos 7904
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +74%
189103
Exynos 7904
108609

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 7904

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 770 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 65 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 February 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Samsung Exynos 7904 official site

