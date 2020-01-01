Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 850
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 850 (Mali G52). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 119K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +120%
335
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +37%
1260
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +58%
189103
119634
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G52
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|-
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|-
