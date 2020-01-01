Exynos 9609 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 189K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Exynos 880 +99%
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Exynos 880 +45%
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Exynos 880 +54%
290576
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
