Exynos 9610 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 175K
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
A10 Fusion +127%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
A10 Fusion +22%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
A10 Fusion +43%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|-
