Exynos 9610 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
53
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 6 months later
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 175K
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
A11 Bionic +173%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
A11 Bionic +103%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
A11 Bionic +81%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|-
