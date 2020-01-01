Exynos 9610 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 186% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 175K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
A12 Bionic +230%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
A12 Bionic +156%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
A12 Bionic +132%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|-
