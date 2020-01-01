Exynos 9610 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
45
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +77%
344
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +29%
1155
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|-
