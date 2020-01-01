Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Kirin 810

Exynos 9610
Exynos 9610
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 175K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610
344
Kirin 810 +77%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Kirin 810 +75%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
175332
Kirin 810 +84%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 3 6
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Exynos 9610 or ask any questions
