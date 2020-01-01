Exynos 9610 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 174K vs 119K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 11.92 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +1%
347
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +5%
1151
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +47%
174828
119162
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|-
