Exynos 9610 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Supports 142% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 175K
- Performs 9% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Kirin 960 +10%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Kirin 960 +38%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Kirin 960 +25%
218909
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|-
