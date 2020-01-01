Exynos 9610 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
65
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 167% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 175K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Kirin 980 +102%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Kirin 980 +115%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Kirin 980 +130%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|3
|10
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
