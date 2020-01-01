Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 167% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 175K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610
344
Kirin 980 +102%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Kirin 980 +115%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
175332
Kirin 980 +130%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 3 10
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced March 2018 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

