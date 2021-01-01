Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Dimensity 1000L

Exynos 9610
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Exynos 9610
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 167K
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9610
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9610
167693
Dimensity 1000L +99%
333006
CPU 59401 124605
GPU 34926 97817
Memory 37186 68951
UX 36556 44792
Total score 167693 333006
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610
1134
Dimensity 1000L +18%
1338
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.45 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s -
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 48 144
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

