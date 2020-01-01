Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Helio G85

Exynos 9610
Exynos 9610
VS
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 175K
  • Supports 13% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 11.92 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610
344
Helio G85 +3%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Helio G85 +11%
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
175332
Helio G85 +17%
205538

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

