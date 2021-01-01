Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 167K

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 9610
167249
Helio G88 +15%
192977
CPU 59401 74619
GPU 34926 33985
Memory 37186 42103
UX 36556 43577
Total score 167249 192977
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610
1121
Helio G88 +15%
1290
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.45 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s -
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

