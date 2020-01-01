Exynos 9610 vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
41
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 175K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Helio G90 +50%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Helio G90 +43%
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Helio G90 +29%
225534
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
