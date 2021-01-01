Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Helio G96

Exynos 9610
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 9610
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 204K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 9610
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 9610
204236
Helio G96 +68%
343803
CPU 63795 98570
GPU 40094 76840
Memory 39989 70017
UX 59892 94023
Total score 204236 343803
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 9610
347
Helio G96 +58%
548
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610
1154
Helio G96 +66%
1914
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.45 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s -
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9610 MT6781
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

