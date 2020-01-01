Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (11.92 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 174K vs 97K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +96%
347
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +42%
1151
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +80%
174828
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
