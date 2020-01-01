Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 149K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +35%
344
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 460 +9%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +17%
175332
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 855
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 845
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 712
- Exynos 9610 and Kirin 970
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 632
- Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 625
- Snapdragon 460 and Helio G70
- Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 636
- Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662