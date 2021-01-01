Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 9610
Exynos 9610
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 177K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9610
177292
Snapdragon 480 +38%
244695
CPU 59401 -
GPU 34926 -
Memory 37186 -
UX 36556 -
Total score 177292 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.45 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2018 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

