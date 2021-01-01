Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 177K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|59401
|-
|GPU
|34926
|-
|Memory
|37186
|-
|UX
|36556
|-
|Total score
|177292
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
344
Multi-Core Score
1145
|Image compression
|75.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.45 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.25 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.13 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|394.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|-
|Shading units
|48
|-
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
