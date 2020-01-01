Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Supports 60% higher memory bandwidth (11.92 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +101%
344
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +12%
1155
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9610 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Samsung Exynos 9610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 636