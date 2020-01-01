Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Supports 60% higher memory bandwidth (11.92 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 120K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +30%
344
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +9%
1155
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +45%
175332
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM632
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
