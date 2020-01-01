Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 99K
- Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +33%
344
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +17%
1155
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +76%
175332
99413
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
