We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 146K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Snapdragon 665 +19%
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +20%
175332
Snapdragon 665
146210

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2018 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM6125
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Exynos 9610 or ask any questions
