Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 146K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +9%
344
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 665 +19%
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +20%
175332
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
