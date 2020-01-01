Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 670 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 670

Exynos 9610
Exynos 9610
VS
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 670

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Snapdragon 670 +14%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
175332
Snapdragon 670 +1%
177622

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 615
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700-750 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 August 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM670
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Exynos 9610 or ask any questions
