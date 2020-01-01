Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Snapdragon 670 +2%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 670 +14%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Snapdragon 670 +1%
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
