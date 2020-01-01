Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 175K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Snapdragon 730G +58%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 730G +52%
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Snapdragon 730G +62%
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
7 (19.4%)
29 (80.6%)
Total votes: 36
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Samsung Exynos 9610
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 9610
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Samsung Exynos 9610
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Samsung Exynos 9610
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Samsung Exynos 9610
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G