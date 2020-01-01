Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 175K
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Snapdragon 732G +65%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 732G +57%
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Snapdragon 732G +61%
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
Cast your vote
1 (8.3%)
11 (91.7%)
Total votes: 12
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9610 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Samsung Exynos 9610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 690