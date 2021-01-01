Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 204K
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9610
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9610
204532
Snapdragon 750G +92%
392197
CPU 63795 120338
GPU 40094 92398
Memory 39989 72671
UX 59892 102436
Total score 204532 392197
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610
1141
Snapdragon 750G +77%
2015
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.45 images/s 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s 30.1 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s 612.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 694
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2018 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9610 SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Exynos 9610, or ask any questions
