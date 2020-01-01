Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 765
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 175K
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.92 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Snapdragon 765 +40%
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 765 +58%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Snapdragon 765 +64%
288056
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|625 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 855
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 845
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 712
- Exynos 9610 and Kirin 970
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 865
- Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 665