Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 778G

Exynos 9610
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Exynos 9610
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 204K
  • Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9610
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9610
204239
Snapdragon 778G +161%
532612
CPU 63795 159590
GPU 40094 156380
Memory 39989 88425
UX 59892 123709
Total score 204239 532612
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610
1146
Snapdragon 778G +147%
2831
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.45 images/s 25 images/s
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s 41 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9610
743
Snapdragon 778G +232%
2465
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 14 FPS
Score 743 2465

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 642L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 384
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2018 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9610 SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (7.4%)
25 (92.6%)
Total votes: 27

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Samsung Exynos 9610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Exynos 9610, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish