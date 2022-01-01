Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 204K
- Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|63795
|159590
|GPU
|40094
|156380
|Memory
|39989
|88425
|UX
|59892
|123709
|Total score
|204239
|532612
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
344
Snapdragon 778G +126%
777
Multi-Core Score
1146
Snapdragon 778G +147%
2831
|Image compression
|75.5 Mpixels/s
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.45 images/s
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25.25 words/s
|41 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|36.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.13 images/s
|34.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.12 Mnodes/s
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|394.4 Krows/s
|988.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|14 FPS
|Score
|743
|2465
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|384
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9610
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
