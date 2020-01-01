Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 150% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 92% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +6%
344
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +43%
1155
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|624 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
