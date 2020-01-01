Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 150% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +52%
1155
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|653 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|July 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
