We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 150% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 175K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Snapdragon 835 +48%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
175332
Snapdragon 835 +60%
281291

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 540
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2018 November 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

