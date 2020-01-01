Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 186% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 175K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 9 months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Snapdragon 855 +119%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 855 +131%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Snapdragon 855 +147%
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
