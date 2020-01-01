Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 186% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 175K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Snapdragon 855 Plus +131%
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Snapdragon 855 Plus +147%
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
Snapdragon 855 Plus +178%
487968
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|627 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
